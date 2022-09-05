LIZ Truss being installed a the next Prime Minister is “terrible news for Scotland”, her political opponents have warned.

The Foreign Secretary will replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

But politicians in Scotland have warned she must bring forward immediate action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon paid “congratulations to Liz Truss”.

She added: “Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last three PMs.

“She must now freeze energy bills for people and businesses, deliver more cash support, and increase funding for public services.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for Ms Truss to urgently bring forward action to help people with the cost-of-living.

He said: "It is utterly unforgivable that the Westminster government wasted the entire summer sitting on its hands, refusing to lift a finger to help families and businesses with the Tory-made cost of living crisis.

"Liz Truss must now get on with it - there is no more time to waste. The UK government must cancel the rise in energy bills immediately, scrap VAT on fuel bills, and deliver a major package of support to put cash in people's pockets.”

Mr Blackford added: "All the signs suggest Liz Truss is shaping up to be even worse than Boris Johnson - with the Tories lurching further to the right, and continuing to impose damaging policies like the extreme Brexit that has raised the cost of living.

"And with the new Prime Minister taking the same arrogant and anti-democratic approach to Scotland as her predecessor - it's clear independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe and escape the long-term damage of Westminster control.

"Liz Truss has no mandate in Scotland. She cannot deny the democratic decision of the people of Scotland to hold an independence referendum. By denying democracy, the Westminster parties will only further increase support for independence.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called on the Conservative party to “come together to tackle the big challenges our country faces”.

He said: “Throughout her political career, Liz Truss has shown herself to have a record of delivery, whether that was in removing the US tariffs on whisky and cashmere or in managing the UK’s robust support for Ukraine both before and following the Russian invasion.

“I look forward to working with our new Leader and Prime Minister as she continues to deliver for Scotland and the whole of the UK at this most challenging of times.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has claimed that the Conservatives have “lost touch with reality” as he called on Ms Truss to focus on the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “Make no mistake, this is not a fresh start for the Tory party or for our country.

“Like many people, I breathed a sigh of relief when Boris Johnson resigned. But my relief at his departure was short-lived.

“Liz Truss might claim to be different to her predecessor, but the grim reality is that a Tory party that has lost touch with reality will still be failing families across the UK.

“Instead of the fresh start our country needs, the best the Tories can deliver is more deceit, division, and distraction.”

Mr Sarwar added: “All the while, families worry about how they will afford spiralling bills and sky-high energy costs.

“The cost of living crisis is the number one issue facing families today, and the Tories have no answers.

“That’s why Labour will implement a meaningful windfall tax on oil and gas giants and freeze energy prices to put money in people’s pockets.”

Scottish Greens co-leader, Lorna Slater, added: "This is terrible news for Scotland and our environment.

“Liz Truss has supported every single one of Boris Johnson's most damaging decisions.

"Whether it was the Brexit deal that has curbed our right to travel while driving up prices, the cruel Universal Credit cut that has taken vital support away from thousands of the most vulnerable people and families, or his failure to act during the worst cost of living crisis for decades.

“Her proposals for a major expansion of north sea oil drilling would leave us even more dependent on fossil fuels while doing real and lasting damage to our environment at a time when we should be investing in the renewable jobs of the future.

“It doesn't need to be like this. Scotland has had far too many Tory prime ministers that we didn't vote for and can't remove. With the powers of independence we can finally take our future into our own hands and build a fairer, greener and better future.”