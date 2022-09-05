DISGRACED former minister Derek Mackay is to appear in front of Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee on Thursday, to answer questions about his role in the CalMac ferry fiasco.

It will be the first time the ex-SNP minister has been seen in parliament since the sleaze scandal that ended his career.

The 44-year-old disappeared from public life on the eve of the Scottish budget in 2020 after it emerged he had contacted a boy teenage over social media - without knowing his age - then bombarded him with over 270 messages.

He called him “cute”, invited him to dinner, and asked for their conversations to stay secret.

Opposition parties called it “predatory” and a textbook example of “grooming”.

Mr Mackay apologised “unreservedly” to the boy, He was suspended by the SNP and a party investigation launched into his behaviour.

He did not return to work at Holyrood after the scandal but continued to draw a full salary of £64,700 while sitting as an independent MSP for over a year.

He was also paid an automatic grant of £11,945 for “loss of ministerial office”, and a further £53,725 “resettlement grant” when he left parliament for good at last year’s elections.

Mr Mackay played a prominent role in the awarding of the contract to build the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 to Ferguson Marine.

Both vessels were originally due to be completed in 2018, but have since been delayed until at least 2023. Costs have soared, rising from a predicted £97m to around £240m.

At the heart of the scandal is that the Scottish Government signed off on the deal despite the lack of a full Builder’s Refund Guarantee, which would have meant the cash being returned if the ships were late, failed to meet specifications or if the shipbuilder went bust.

Mr Mackay held the transport brief at the time the contract was approved, and an email trail uncovered by the Scottish Government earlier this year suggested he made the final decision in 2015.

However, in an exchange with the Public Audit Committee ahead of the summer, the shamed minister said it was government agency Transport Scotland who told him "to proceed to contract award".

He said he had confidence in the recommendation and that risks had been identified and understood to be “resolved”.

The letter left MSPs with more questions. Mr Mackay has now agreed to appear before the committee this Thursday.

The problems with the two new vessels started in 2014, one week ahead of the independence referendum, when the then first minister, Alex Salmond personally intervened to persuade Yes-supporting billionaire businessman Jim McColl to take over the under-threat Ferguson’s shipyard in Port Glasgow.

A year later, at the opening of the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen, Mr Mackay told party members that this new company Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL) was the winner of a £97 million contract to build two new ships for the state-owned ferry network operated by CalMac.

Ferguson’s bid was the most expensive of the six yards that tendered, but outscored them on “quality”.

However, the new firm didn’t have the finance to put in the normal safeguards or guarantees for a public project of this scale.

Despite CMAL – which owns the vessels and network – wanting to walk away as “there were too many risks involved to award the contract” and making its objections clear to Transport Scotland at the time, it was overruled.

Thursday’s session will also hear from David Middleton, former Chief Executive for Transport Scotland, and later from Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland.





