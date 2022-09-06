NICOLA Sturgeon is expected to announce a freeze on rent levels later today when she sets out the SNP-Green Government's legislative plans for the coming year.

The First Minister will unveil the measure when she sets out the Programme for Government at Holyrood this afternoon, according to the Daily Record.

It follows a campaign by the Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba for a freeze on private and special rent levels to help tenants with the cost-of-living crisis.

Although a rent freeze was instituted during the Covid pandemic, the Greens have opposed Labour’s plans until now, arguing it is liable to be killed off by legal challenges.

The Greens favour rent controls instead which would limit rises, rather than ban them.

Speaking on the BBC, deputy First Minister John Swinney did not deny the Record’s report, but said he could not say more because of parliamentary protocol.

However he said the Scottish Government would bring forward a range of measures to help those wrestling with cost-of-living challenges.

Ms Villalba, a list MSP for North East Scotland. said: "We have the most right wing Tory government at Westminster since the Thatcher years, with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss openly stating that she supports 'Thatcherite' 1980s style tax cuts for the wealthiest.

"Against this backdrop, it's welcome that the First Minister appears to be planning to introduce a rent freeze.

"If the Scottish Government had not used its overall majority to block my proposal for a rent freeze earlier this year, the most hard pressed in our communities could already have had a month of relief from increases imposed by landlords.

“However, with the cost of living and energy bills skyrocketing, there is now a chance for SNP and Green MSPs to unite with Labour against the Tories, by introducing a rent freeze to support struggling tenants.”