NICOLA Sturgeon is expected to announce a freeze on rent levels later today when she sets out the SNP-Green Government's legislative plans for the coming year.
The First Minister will unveil the measure when she sets out the Programme for Government at Holyrood this afternoon, according to the Daily Record.
It follows a campaign by the Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba for a freeze on private and special rent levels to help tenants with the cost-of-living crisis.
Although a rent freeze was instituted during the Covid pandemic, the Greens have opposed Labour’s plans until now, arguing it is liable to be killed off by legal challenges.
The Greens favour rent controls instead which would limit rises, rather than ban them.
Speaking on the BBC, deputy First Minister John Swinney did not deny the Record’s report, but said he could not say more because of parliamentary protocol.
However he said the Scottish Government would bring forward a range of measures to help those wrestling with cost-of-living challenges.
Ms Villalba, a list MSP for North East Scotland. said: "We have the most right wing Tory government at Westminster since the Thatcher years, with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss openly stating that she supports 'Thatcherite' 1980s style tax cuts for the wealthiest.
"Against this backdrop, it's welcome that the First Minister appears to be planning to introduce a rent freeze.
"If the Scottish Government had not used its overall majority to block my proposal for a rent freeze earlier this year, the most hard pressed in our communities could already have had a month of relief from increases imposed by landlords.
“However, with the cost of living and energy bills skyrocketing, there is now a chance for SNP and Green MSPs to unite with Labour against the Tories, by introducing a rent freeze to support struggling tenants.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel