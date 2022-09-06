LIZ Truss is Britain's 56th Prime Minister.
The new Tory leader met with the Queen in Balmoral shortly after midday today and agreed to form a government.
She and husband Hugh O'Leary arrived around 20 minutes after Boris Johnson and wife Carrie had left the Aberdeenshire castle.
The new Prime Minister is now heading back to No 10 where she will address the nation, before appointing her cabinet.
Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to be named Chancellor, while James Cleverly will become Foreign Secretary, and Suella Braverman will take on the Home Office.
It will be the first time in history that none of Britain’s four great offices of state has been held by a white man.
As Ms Truss met with the Queen, her team were briefing details about the government's new billion-pound package of support to deal with the cost of living crisis.
Reports suggest they will move to freeze household energy bills at around £2,500 for around 18 months.
This would apply to both households and businesses, and would be funded through borrowing.
The current energy price cap for households is £1,971 a year, however, last month Ofgem announced that it would rise to £3,549 from October 1.
Some analysts believe it could eventually breach £5,000 next year.
It is thought the government will ask energy companies to sign legally binding contracts rather than bring in new legislation.
In return, the government will compensate them for the difference between the cap and wholesale prices.
This could cost around £100bn, far more than the Covid furlough scheme.
