LIZ Truss has said her early priorities as Prime Minister will be to tackle the energy crisis, and to “get Britain working again.”

Speaking on the doorstep of No 10, the new Tory leader also praised her predecessor, saying history would remember Boris Johnson as a “hugely consequential” figure.

MPs, supporters, and staff gathered in Downing Street for the first speech from Ms Truss.

However, it was almost derailed by the rain after a snap shower threatened to drench the crowd and the new Prime Minister.

At one point, the image broadcast to the waiting world was the microphone on the lectern covered by a bin bag.

Eventually, the drookit politicians moved inside, but almost as soon as they did the rain stopped.

Ms Truss - who had taken a small detour on her way to Downing Street to play for time - used the break in the weather to address the public from outside No 10.

“Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back,” she said.

“We need to build roads, homes and broadband faster. We need more investment and great jobs in every town and city across our country.

“We need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life. I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won't be easy, but we can do it.

“We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets, and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

“I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen.”

The Prime Minister said the UK would “stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognising that we can't have security at home without having security abroad.”

She then set out the three "early priorities" she would pursue as Prime Minister.

“Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business lead growth and investment. I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working building and growing.

“We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills. And we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

“Secondly, I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

“Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctor's appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing by delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS.

“We will put our nation on the path to long term success. We shouldn't be daunted by the challenges we face.

“As strong as the storm may be I know that the British people are stronger.”

Ms Truss then posed for a photograph with her husband, Hugh O’Leary, in front of the door to No 10.

She is set to unveil her first cabinet appointments tonight.

It is thought Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng set to take over as Chancellor while Education Secretary James Cleverly will become Foreign Secretary.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey is expected to be the new Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, while Suella Braverman is heading for the Home Office.

Ben Wallace is set to remain as Defence Secretary

The first minister to be sacked by Ms Truss was Dominic Raab, He had backed Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race and had called her tax plans an “electoral suicide note”.

In a tweet, Mr Raab said he would be supporting the Government from the backbenches.

Nadine Dorries declined the opportunity to stay on as Culture Secretary. She is possibly being replaced by former education minister Michelle Donelan.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the current Leader of the Commons, is reportedly set to be the new Business Secretary, while Mr Johnson’s long-time ally Kit Malthouse is being linked with Education.

There were suggestions that two of Ms Truss’s defeated leadership rivals – Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt – have been offered International Trade Secretary and Leader of the Commons, respectively

Ms Truss is however reported to be struggling to fill the post of Northern Ireland Secretary.