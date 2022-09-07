AN SNP MP has been forced to withdraw a comment after calling Boris Johnson “corrupt”.
Hannah Bardell withdrew the remark after being asked to by the Speaker during Liz Truss’s first Prime Minister's Questions.
The MP for Livingston agreed to withdraw the use of unparliamentary language, but added that “sometimes the truth hurts”.
Ms Bardell, like several MPs on all sides of the Commons, questioned the new PM on action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.
Ms Truss will personally give a statement in the Commons tomorrow on her plans.
Ms Bardell pointed to the new Prime Minister’s “flip-flopping on Brexit” and her “inability to understand global affairs”, asking why her constituents would “have any faith that she can tackle the oncoming humanitarian crisis”.
She added: “Is she going to come out of her den at Number 10 and take real action or is she going to be as useless and corrupt as a predecessor?”
Ms Truss instead called on the SNP Government to end its opposition to new nuclear power stations being built north of the border.
Energy is reserved but the Scottish Government can veto proposals through planning rules.
SNP ministers have repeatedly said that it will continue to oppose nuclear power in its updated delayed energy strategy to be published later this year.
Ms Truss said: “I am determined to tackle the issues we face in energy and I look forward to the Scottish Government playing their part by building new nuclear power stations.”
But the Speaker, Lyndsey Hoyle, intervened.
He said: “Can I just say I want a nicer Parliament and that was not a good example.
“I certainly don't want corrupt being used against the new Prime Minister and I'm sure the honourable member will withdraw it. Just withdraw the comment.”
After a pause, Ms Bardell said: “Sometimes the truth hurts but I'm happy to withdraw it.”
