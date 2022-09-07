LIZ Truss has suggested she would be willing to rip up the post-Brexit deal the UK agreed with the EU if renegotiations are unsuccessful.

The new Prime Minister told MPs that a negotiated solution with the EU would have to deliver “all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill”.

Her comments came Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara asked Ms Truss to confirm she will press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill if negotiations with EU officials are not “forthcoming”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Vara said: “It is the standard practice of the European Union that when they can’t get their way in negotiations with the UK, they play for time and wait for a new leader, who they hope will have a different view to their predecessor.

“For the sake of clarity, will my right honourable friend confirm that it is the UK’s preferred option to have a negotiated settlement as far as the Northern Ireland Protocol is concerned.

"But if that is not forthcoming, then we will proceed with the Protocol Bill that is currently going through Parliament?”

The Prime Minister replied: “My preference is for a negotiated solution, but it does have to deliver all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“And what we cannot allow is for this situation to drift because my number one priority is protecting the supremacy of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.”

Ms Truss’s newly-appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris insisted he will "work with everybody" to resolve problems over the protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he wanted to "negotiate a solution" with the EU but the UK Government would still legislate to override parts of the arrangement if this did not happen.

Ms Truss was also challenged to call a general election, after being accused of having “played a key role in a government that failed millions”.

Labour’s Alex Davies-Jones said: “The new Prime Minister is now finally imposed. But make no mistake, she does not have the support of the British public.

“She can’t even rely on the backing of her own MPs, and people in Pontypridd will never forget that she played a key role in a government that failed millions.

“So, will she now finally do the right and decent thing and call a general election?”

The PM replied: “We are facing very serious issues as a country; partly as a result of the aftermath of Covid, partly as a result of Putin’s war in Ukraine. What the British people want is they want a Government that is going to sort it out.

“That is what I am determined to do as Prime Minister, sort out the energy crisis, get our economy going, make sure people can get doctor’s appointments. That’s what I’m focused on.”