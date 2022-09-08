Ministers have been accused of presiding over “insider dealing” after documents revealed that key groups tasked with managing education reform are dominated by agencies facing the axe.
The development is fuelling fears that a sweeping overhaul of the system will be nothing more than a “cosmetic” rebranding exercise.
Under existing plans, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and standards body Education Scotland (ES) are scheduled for replacement. An independent inspectorate is also set to be created.
The proposals were published earlier this year by Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville following the completion of a report by Professor Ken Muir. Prof Muir’s analysis was aimed at addressing concern about misalignment between the curriculum’s broad general education - which is delivered from the early learning and childcare stage until S3 - and the senior phase in S4-6.
READ MORE: SQA strike to go ahead as Unite union rejects new pay offer
However, there have been doubts over the reform effort and its capacity to deliver meaningful change. Union sources previously told The Herald that the SQA and ES were “having to be dragged off the stage kicking and screaming”.
Now the Scottish Government is under fresh pressure over membership of delivery boards that are responsible for overseeing the revamp.
According to lists obtained by Scottish Labour’s Michael Marra, around half of the 15 positions on the qualifications board have been taken by SQA staff. Senior ES figures enjoy a similarly dominant presence on the board that will manage moves to establish a new education agency.
A third board concerned with policy and legislation has no fewer than eight government civil servants out of a total membership of twelve.
Prof Walter Humes, who was on the expert panel that advised Prof Muir during the production of his report, said: “There is undoubtedly a case for having some representation from the outgoing agencies, to ensure a smooth transition to the new bodies, but this looks like ‘insider dealing’ on a grand scale.”
He added: “Clearly, the Cabinet Secretary for Education has been outmanoeuvred by her own officials and the traditional educational establishment.
“The same people who are widely perceived as being part of the problem are, unbelievably, being charged with finding solutions.”
Mr Marra, who unveiled the membership lists during a meeting of Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee, said: “Stuffing the delivery boards that are leading reform with the people who are leading the failed organisation is totally unacceptable.
“The Scottish Government must publish the remit and review the membership of these boards immediately, otherwise this will be nothing more than the cosmetic rebrand the management are clearly working to achieve.”
READ MORE: German-style schooling 'could help close exams gender gap'
Michael Baxter, SQA director of finance and corporate services, defended the qualifications board and its composition. He told MSPs: “There are a number of non-SQA members that sit on the delivery board representing the education sector across Scotland. We have a director of education, we have sought nomination from School Leaders Scotland, and we have a further external member who has experience of awarding and regulation outwith Scotland to provide independent and external challenge.”
Ms Somerville said: “Only seven out of 15 members of the delivery board for the new qualifications body are SQA managers. The board also includes external voices to ensure critical challenge at all times. Final decisions on structure, culture and design of the new body will be made by me.
“I am determined that our three new education bodies will be underpinned by new values and governance – delivering real and substantial change to improve outcomes and build trust in Scotland’s education system.
“This renewed system will reflect the culture and values we want to see embedded throughout. It will be a system that puts learners at the centre and provides excellent support for our teachers and practitioners.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here