THE disgraced former SNP finance secretary Derek Mackay will return to Holyrood for the first time in two-and-a-half years today to give evidence on the CalMac ferries scandal.
Mr Mackay approved the £97million contract for the two boats given to Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow in October 2015.
He was later forced to bring the shipyard into public ownership after the deal proved a disaster and drove Ferguson Marine into administration.
The Scottish Government’s ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) warned against giving the contract to Ferguson's before the decision was made and it is not clear why the decision was taken to disregard the body’s evidence. The ferries are now £150m over budget and five years late.
Mr Mackay resigned from the cabinet and vanished from Holyrood in February 2020 after the Scottish Sun reported he had pestered a 16-year-old schoolboy with inappropriate messages.
He quit as an MSP last year, after collecting more than £100,000 in salary and goodbye grants.
The former Renfrewshire North MSP recently set up his own consultancy business, Lochan Associates.
He will appear today before the Public Audit Committee as part of its inquiry into the delays and overspends at Ferguson Marine.
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “The First Minister and her ministers sought to pin the blame for the catastrophe at Ferguson’s on Derek Mackay so this will be an opportunity for him to set the record straight. I am sure he will want to be clear about who was responsible and why.
“Every SNP minister, past and present, has been avoiding the question of why warnings about the ferry deal were ignored.
“Islanders and the shipyard workers as well as the taxpayer deserve fulsome answers from someone who was in the room when the decisions were taken. These mistakes have cost five years and £250m.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here