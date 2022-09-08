NICOLA Sturgeon has welcomed “very belated” energy bills proposals by Liz Truss but has criticised the “utter incompetence” of the UK Government allowing costs to spiral out of control.
The First Minister has called on Ms Truss’s administration to hand over more funding to devolved governments to better tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Ms Truss set out an emergency package costing tens of billions of pounds on Thursday to help shield households and businesses from soaring energy prices.
It includes an “energy price guarantee” preventing the average annual family bill in Britain soaring past £2,500 for two years from this autumn.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood.
He said: “This vital support will save families £1,000 on their bills, on top of the £37 billion of help that’s already been announced.
“I’m sure the whole chamber will welcome the measures from the UK Government to support people and businesses across the country right now.”
In response, Ms Sturgeon welcomed “the very belated action on energy bills” announced by the Prime Minister.
She said she had not yet seen all the detail of the plan but is aware of the headlines.
The First Minister added: “It does not represent a halt to the rise in energy bills.
“Average energy bills right now are just under £2,000, a cap of £2,500 will still see people pay more for their energy.
“People are still seeing soaring energy costs because of a broken energy market and the utter incompetence of this UK Government.”
Ms Sturgeon warned that the cost of the cap will be taken on by taxpayers with the UK Government likely borrowing to pay for it instead of a windfall tax as opposition parties at Westminster, including the SNP, have called for.
