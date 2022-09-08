The Queen has died aged 96.

The monarch was placed under medical supervision on Thursday, and Buckingham Palace confirmed she passed away this afternoon.

It brings her 70-year reign to an end.

She was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and has died just three months after the national celebrations in June celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

A statement read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It follows an earlier statement which revealed her doctors were concerned about her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision" while at Balmoral in Scotland.

The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm.

People among the crowd gathered outside the gates began crying and taking pictures as a single helicopter circled the skies above.

A group of armed police assembled with Palace staff in the grounds.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

Clarence House confirmed that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He said: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Clarence House has confirmed he

Members of the Royal family travelled to Aberdeenshire to be by her side on Thursday, including Queen Elizabeth's four children.

The new King and Queen Consort, and Princess Royal Anne, who were already north of the border, were among the first to arrive at the Scottish estate.

Prince William, Harry, the Duke of York - Prince Andrew, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex all made their way to Scotland on this afternoon.

The Duke of Cambridge - known as Earl of Strathearn in Scotland - landed in Aberdeen shortly before 4pm.

Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were also aboard the same Royal Air Force plane.

The Duke of Cambridge was later seen driving a car to Balmoral with the other three royals in the passenger seats.

The Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen, and as a Queen Consort, will be crowned at Charles’s side at his eventual coronation.

The royal family’s official website now carries the message: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022” along with the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

A statement on the site says: “The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

Tributes have come pouring in from across the globe.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said it was a "day of great loss".

She said: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

She added: “Earlier this week at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th Prime Minister.

“Throughout her life she’s visited more than 100 countries and she’s touched the lives of millions around the world.

“In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

“It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Queen’s death is a “terrible loss for us all”, adding: “We will miss her beyond measure.”

He said: “For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives – as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the royal family, but a terrible loss for us all.

“During her 70 years on the throne – and even before that, as a teenager, reassuring and engaging with children and families disrupted by the Second World War – she has given our lives a sense of equilibrium.

“While her reign has been marked by dramatic changes in the world, Her Majesty has maintained her unwavering devotion to the UK, the British Overseas’ Territories and the Commonwealth of Nations – and her gentle authority and sound reason have been felt throughout.

“She has travelled the world extensively, modernised the royal family and is credited with inventing the royal ‘walkabout’, which enabled her to meet people from all walks of life during her visits.

“As head of state, she has provided advice and the benefit of long experience to 15 prime ministers during her reign – and met more than a quarter of all the American presidents in the history of the US.

“The Queen has been involved in everything that is important to us and which makes us who we are – from state occasions to royal weddings, and especially at Christmas, with her wise words and reflective annual message. She has been a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – but she has been our Queen, and we will miss her beyond measure.”

Scotland's First Minister also paid her regard to the monarch, stating it was a "profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world".

Nicola Surgeon said: "Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family."

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said the Queen had “modernised the constitutional monarchy” and “produced an heir to the throne who will amply do justice to her legacy”.

“Though our voices may still be choked with sadness, we can say with confidence the words not heard in this country for more than seven decades: God save the King.”

He said the death of the Queen would leave a “void” and “this is our country’s saddest day”.

“As is so natural with human beings, it is only when we face the reality of our loss that we truly understand what has gone,” he said.

“It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us.

“As we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country.

“We think of her deep wisdom, and historic understanding, and her seemingly inexhaustible but understated sense of duty.

“Relentless though her diary must have felt, she never once let it show, and to tens of thousands of events – great and small – she brought her smile and her warmth and her gentle humour – and for an unrivalled 70 years she spread that magic around her kingdom."

The US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said Americans are mourning the “sad passing” of the Queen, describing her as “a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom”.

“On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the royal family during this sad time,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

“Queen Elizabeth embodied the highest spirit of civic duty: earning the reverence of her people and the respect of the world.

“Her Majesty capably shepherded the United Kingdom through great turbulence and transition.

“Under history’s brightest spotlight, Queen Elizabeth offered a masterclass in grace and strength, power and poise. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service, now and for generations to come.

“Personally, it was an honour to be on the Floor of the House during her historic address to the Congress in 1991 and to welcome her as Speaker on her important visit to the United States in 2007, which deepened the special relationship between our nations.

“May it be a comfort to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire royal family that Americans join them in prayer at this sad time.”