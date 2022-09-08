NICOLA Sturgeon will be hauled in front of MSPs to give evidence over the Scottish Government’s ferries fiasco.
Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee will invite the First Minister to give evidence to help MSPs “get to the bottom of what has gone badly wrong”.
Two ferries are set to be delivered five years later than planned and two-and-a-half times over budget.
Disgraced former SNP minister Derek Mackay gave evidence to MSPs this morning, taking partial responsibility for the scandal, but suggested others shared some of the blame.
Mr Mackay rejected assertions the decision to award the contract to Port Glasgow yard Ferguson Marine was made for political reasons.
The committee will now invite Ms Sturgeon to give evidence as part of its investigation.
Committee convener Richard Leonard, said: “Today brought clarity to some central issues the committee has taken evidence on.
“However there remain major differences in the versions of events stretching back to February 2015.
“We have today decided to invite the First Minister to give evidence at a future meeting to help us get to the bottom of what has gone badly wrong with the delivery of ferries 801 and 802 for the Clyde and Hebrides.
“We will also consider any further next steps necessary to be able to report to Parliament on our findings.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will respond to the committee’s invitation in due course.”
