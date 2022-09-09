HOLYROOD’S Presiding Officer has opened a special book of condolence for the Queen.

Alison Johnstone signed the book, which is intended for MSPs, their staff and Holyrood workers to pay their personal tributes, at the Scottish Parliament.

After the Queen’s funeral, it will be sent to King Charles with a personal letter from her.

Ms Johnstone said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s love of Scotland has always been clear, as has been her support for the Scottish Parliament.

"I know the pages of this book will reflect many personal tributes that Members of this Parliament will want to pay.

“I personally wanted to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen for her loyal service to her country and for her commitment to the Scottish Parliament which never wavered, even towards the end of her life.”

Buckingham Palace has arranged an online book of condolence for members of the public.