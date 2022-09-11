The Queen has left Balmoral for the final time.

Crowds gathered along and the road and in Ballater as a hearse carrying the late monarch's coffin travelled from Crathie Kirk heading towards Edinburgh.

The six-hour journey to the capital will see the cortege travel through Deeside, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Fife.

Nicola Sturgeon described it as a "sad and poignant moment."

"Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman," she tweeted.

A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time.

Glenmuick Kirk minister, Rev David Barr said locals in Balmoral thought of the Royal Family as “neighbours.”

He told the PA: “When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside.

“And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great gran – and aunty – and be normal.

“Now 70 years, she’s given her life, even up to the very last day, she’s given us service.

“So, here in the village, we want to give back, (and) by allowing the royal family to come here and go into the shops and have a cup of coffee and not be bothered.

“That’s what this community has done for 70 years.”

He added: “As you stand here today and you watch Her Majesty pass, that will be very tangible and be very real for people, and I think that will bring on an overwhelming amount of emotion.”

Elizabeth Alexander, 69, from Huntly, arrived in Ballater shortly after 7am with her two daughters, Melissa Simpson, 42, and Claire Green, 44, and three grandchildren, Gracie, five, Florence Green, 11, and Hamish, eight.

When asked about her thoughts on the late monarch, Ms Alexander said: “She’s the kind of person we should all be, but sometimes fail to be.

“We often visited when she was here. We would have liked to have gone to see her leaving Balmoral if it was possible.

“We hope the new King will visit as the Queen did. It connected us with the royal family, having her up here.”

When asked about what they will do when the coffin is driven past, she added: “It will be very emotional, saying our final goodbyes. I don’t think you plan what to do, I think you just let things happen and see how you feel.”

Ms Green said: “We thought it was important to be here to give her a good send-off from Scotland.

“It’s an overwhelming sadness for everyone. She never set a foot wrong, all those years, there’s no-one else like her in the world.

“Worldwide, it’s a big loss. It’s so fortunate that we’re in Scotland, it’s so close so we can say our goodbyes, I don’t know if we would have had this chance otherwise.”

When the cortege reaches the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin will be placed in the Throne Room until Monday afternoon, when the King and members of the Royal Family will then accompany their mother in a procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where a service will be held.

The Queen will lie at rest at the cathedral for 24 hours until Tuesday, allowing the public to view her coffin.

After the service, the King will join MSPs in the Scottish Parliament for a "motion of condolence."

The First Minister will then speak followed by the leaders of the Scottish Tories, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The King will then reply.

Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone said: “People across Scotland continue to mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and I wish to express on behalf of the Scottish Parliament our deepest condolences to His Majesty The King and The Royal Family.

“This motion of condolence will provide an opportunity for the Parliament to come together to pay tribute to The Queen’s life of service and her enduring bond with Scotland and its people.

“This day will also mark a significant milestone for the country as we welcome The King to the Scottish Parliament for the first time as monarch.”

On Tuesday, the Queen's coffin will be taken by air by RAF plane to London.

The Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, arriving there in the afternoon of September 14, until early on the morning of her funeral on September 19.