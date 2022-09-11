KING Charles will make the monarchy more “Scandinavian,” Gordon Brown has said.

The former prime minister said he believed the new monarch had “already indicated” a more “informal” role for the family.

Reports have previously suggested the number of working royals could be slimmed down to around seven: Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Anne, Edward and his wife Sophie,

Andrew has already been retired from public life because of his association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, while Harry and Meghan have relinquished their duties.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Brown said: “It’s going to be more like a Scandinavian monarchy in the future – but not in a bad way – more informal.

“He stopped as he entered Buckingham Palace and talked to people in the crowd, and that was a signal that he was sending that he wanted people to feel that he was approachable and he was not going to be absent from the public or, alternatively, approachable."

Fellow former prime minister, Theresa May agreed.

Mrs May said: "If you look at the monarchy and the Royal Family, they have been steadily evolving, a different approach, a different way of doing things over time.

"And I'm sure King Charles will continue to take that forward.

"Of course, he's a different person, and he may want to change things in some way but I think, critically, as the Queen did, any change in the way things are done will be done gradually, and very carefully."

David Cameron told the programme that he helped the King practice for his audiences with the Prime Minister.

"I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne because he wanted to start thinking about how to conduct those audiences.

"From what I saw he will be brilliant at that job. Brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and sage counsel. This has probably been the longest apprenticeship in history."

He said that, like his mother, the new King was a "superb diplomat" and predicted he would prove a "very worthy successor" when it came to supporting the British government of the day abroad.

"I saw him in action at Commonwealth heads of government meetings and he knows everybody personally, he interacts with them brilliantly.

"The soft power that the British monarch brings to help a prime minister and a government with all those international relations, it was obviously outstanding under Queen Elizabeth II.

"I think you will see Charles III will be a very worthy successor in that regard."

Meanwhile, writing in the Sunday Times, Sir Tony Blair, said the King was well prepared for his new role.

"I feel for King Charles at this moment of heavy responsibility. But I also believe in him.

"Reinforced by his mother's example, his attachment to duty is clear. He is an intelligent, caring and good man. His sense of service to his people and his love for them will be as profound as hers.

"Do not imagine for an instant that in the long years past he has not watched, absorbed and thought about what it means to be king. He is well prepared and, I have no doubt, resilient for the task ahead."