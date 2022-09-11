PROTESTERS booed during the Proclamation to mark Charles's ascension to the throne.

According to reports, an anti-monarchy protester appeared at the Mercat Cross moments before the ceremony, with a sign reading: “F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy.”

Police appeared and then took her away moments later, and the crowd began to applaud.

However, one man shouted: “Let her go! It’s free speech!” while others shouted: “Have some respect.”

As the Lord Lyon King of Arms end his proclamation by saying “God save the King,” there were audible boos.

However, most in the crowd joined in with the crown official, shouting “God save the King” back at him.

The national anthem was then sung by the crowd, after which a group of people could be heard calling for a republic.

The Scottish campaign group Our Republic was at the event, and had "encouraged" those with objections to the proclaimations to "make those clear."

Look out for our flag in the crowd pic.twitter.com/2YA326eubQ — Our Republic (@OurRepublicScot) September 11, 2022

The Lord Lyon King lead three cheers, saying “Hip hip”, which the crowd then replied with “Hooray!”

One man was heard booing through the cheers, with other members of the crowd shouting back: “Oh shut up.”

A group of people were then heard laughing.

The proclamation was followed by a 21-gun salute from the city’s castle moments later.

As the King’s Body Guard for Scotland and the guard of honour made their way towards Edinburgh Castle, the crowd broke out into a round of spontaneous applause.

