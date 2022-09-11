The Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King, it has been confirmed.

When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at Westminster Abbey, her throne sat above the stone.

But with the historic artefact having been returned to Scotland more than quarter of a century ago, it will be moved down to London for the ceremony involving her son.

No date has yet been announced for the coronation ceremony of Charles III.

But a spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) confirmed: “HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the Coronation and then return it to Scotland.”

HES manages a number of historic locations across Scotland, including Edinburgh Castle, where the stone is among the items on display in the Crown Room.

The HES website notes: “The stone will only leave Scotland again for a coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

The stone was removed from Scotland in August 1296 by the English forces of King Edward I, Longshanks.

It was formally returned to Scotland in 1996 by John Major’s Tory government in an unsuccessful bid to appease rising support for devolution.

Famously, it was taken back to Scotland by four nationalist students in the Christmas of 1950.

It was found some three months later, 500 miles away, at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey.

There have always been rumours that the stone in Edinburgh Castle is not the original, with claims that Bertie Gray, a nationalist councillor and stonemason, carved a copy and sent the original elsewhere.

PA

In November 2020 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to relocate the stone – which is also known as the Stone of Scone – to Perth.