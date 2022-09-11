PRINCE William has promised that he and Kate will serve the people of Wales with “humility and great respect.”

The commitment came after King Charles announced that couple would take on the role of Prince and Princess of Wales.

In his first speech as monarch on Friday night, he said: “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

In a phone call with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, William spoke of his “affection” for Wales and said it will be an “honour” to serve the Welsh people.

PA

He also promised to travel to the country “at the earliest opportunity.”

A statement released by Kensington Palace said: “HRH expressed his and The Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by His Majesty The King to serve the Welsh people.

“They will do so with humility and great respect.

“The prince acknowledged his and the princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life.

“The prince and princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

“They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.

“The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.

“They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the royal family have made in years past.”

Charles was created the Prince of Wales by the Queen when he was just nine years old, though he was not invested until he was 20.

The title Prince of Wales has long been used for heirs to the throne but it is not an automatic right and is the choice of the sovereign to award it.

However, there has been some criticism. More than 15,000 people have signed a petition calling for the end of title “out of respect for Wales.”

The petition on change.org, proclaims: "The title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English 'Princes of Wales' have no genuine connection to our country.

"The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression. The title also implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country.

"In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament.

"Whatever your political views, this is an important step for us all in Wales."

William's Scottish titles are the Duke of Rothesay, the Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew and Lord of the Isles.





