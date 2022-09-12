THE Scottish Parliament will today express its “deepest regret and grief” at the death of the Queen as it welcomes King Charles.

Nicola Sturgeon this morning published the motion of condolence which she and other party leaders will speak to as the new monarch visits the Holyrood chamber.

The King will then respond.

The King and Queen Consort are due at the parliament after Her Majesty’s coffin is taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Minute guns will be fired as the cortege makes its way up the Royal Mile, with the last round fired as the hearse stops outside St Giles’.

The pavements around the Cathedral are already packed with mourners and sightseers.

The service to celebrate the life of the Queen and her connection to Scotland will begin at 3pm led by the Reverend Calum MacLeod.

After private audiences with the First Minister and Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone at Holyroodhouse, the King will visit the Parliament for the motion of condolence.

It reads: “That this Parliament expresses its deepest regret and grief at the death of Her Majesty The Queen; conveys its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other members of the Royal Family in their bereavement; affirms the great affection and esteem in which Her Majesty was held, and expresses gratitude for her life of exceptional public service and her long and close association with Scotland and the Scottish people.”

Before the chamber statements, the King will be introduced to opposition party leaders, Douglas Ross for the Tories, Anas Sarwar for Labour and Lorna Slater for the Greens.

The Green’s other co-leader, Patrick Harvie, is not due to be presented to the King, as by convention only one leader per party is involved.

However he is due to speak in the chamber this afternoon.

The Glasgow MSP caused controversy at last year’s tribute to the King’s late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, by raising his “extreme wealth, privilege and status”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “For countless people - across our country, and around the world - this is a moment of profound sadness.

“We see that in the crowds gathered outside here, at St Giles’ Cathedral, and all across Scotland. This Parliament and this nation are in mourning today.

“At the heart of it all, of course, is the sense of loss felt by those who were closest to Her Majesty.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family – and we are honoured by the presence here, of His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.

“In an ever changing world, especially in turbulent times, Her Majesty was the great constant - the anchor of our nation.

“Even towards the end, as her health declined, her genuine love of Scotland and profound sense of public service never faltered.

“She performed her duties with dedication and wisdom, setting an exceptional example to each and every one of us.

“We stand ready to support His Majesty as he continues his own life of service and builds on the extraordinary legacy of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth - the Queen of Scots.”