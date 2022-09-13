DISGRACED MP Margaret Ferrier has been ordered to undertake 270 hours of unpaid work for culpably and recklessly exposing the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death”

The lack of jail time means Ferrier has, for now, escaped a recall petition which could have triggered a by-election.

However, she is currently being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. If that results in a 10-day suspension, then it will give her constituents an ooportunity to remove her from post.

Ferrier’s KC, Brian McConnachie had urged Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull not to impose a custodial sentence, describing the 62-year-old MP as a “genuine first time offender.”

He said the 48 hour period in September 2020 was the “one and only period where she has come into conflict with the law.”

The lawyer said his client clearly recognised the nature of the offence. He also provided the Sheriff with testimonials from 34 people, including “her constituents, people who work for her, and MPs from other parties.”

"These testimonials all demonstrate a number of things of her positive character, her desire to serve her constituents well, and her willingness to work very hard on behalf of those constituents and that seems to have been a measure of her time in parliament throughout the period of seven years, off and on that she has been there, and it is clear that she is held in high esteem by colleagues and by members of her constituency.

Mr McConnachie also tried to win over the Sheriff Principal by telling him that Ferrier had the lowest expenses claim for any Scottish MP, and that the “current political climate in this country” meant she would almost certainly lose her seat at the next election.

He said a custodial sentence would be “a very severe punishment for Ms Ferrier herself.”

“There would be wider consequences in respect of her staff, in respect of her family, her ability to pay her mortgage, and all that comes with that," he added.

However, in his sentencing Sheriff Principal said that Ferrier had shown recklessness rather than carelessness.

He pointed out that 185,000 in the UK and more than 12,000 people in Scotland died because of Covid.

The Sheriff said had breached the custody threshold, but said it was clear Ferrier had made a “significant contribution to society” through her work as an MP.

“I recognise that you are regretful and have shown insight into your offence,” he said.

He said Ferrier had nine months to fulfil the community payback order. It would have been for 300 hours but was knocked down because of her guilty plea.

Details of Ferrier’s law-breaking first emerged in October 2020.

Just weeks before, despite experiencing a “tickly throat” and taking a Covid test, she did not self-isolate as the rules demanded at the time.

On Sunday 26 September, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West attended mass at St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow, where she read from the bible to the congregation of around 45 people.

She then headed to Vic’s bar in Main Street, Prestwick, South Ayrshire, where she stayed for around two-and-a-half hours.

Despite feeling unwell, Ferrier travelled to London on the Monday, taking a taxi from her home in Cambuslang to Glasgow Central station.

She picked up some shopping from Marks & Spencer before catching the train to London Euston.

Prosecutors said there were 183 people on board.

When she arrived, she checked into the £200-a-night Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster Bridge, before heading to the Commons.

In one of the most staggering moments of the whole affair, at 7.15pm that night, Ferrier took part in a debate on Covid.

“I start by paying tribute to all NHS key workers and volunteers in my constituency for their care and commitment over the past seven months,” she told MPs.

Afterwards, Ferrier then sat at a table in the MPs’ tearoom – usually allocated for SNP members – speaking at length to the DUP’s Jim Shannon.

When she received the positive result at 8.03pm by text and email, she then met with the then SNP chief whip Patrick Grady and told him she would need to leave parliament early and return to Scotland.

She did not tell him about the positive test, a fact described as “remarkable” by the Sheriff.

Ferrier returned to her hotel at 9.20pm then, the next morning, headed back to London Euston to catch the train to Glasgow.

Test and Protect attempted to contact the MP four times but were unable to do so, leaving two voicemails.

It was another day before Ferrier told SNP colleagues that she had Covid.

At the time, they believed she had tested positive after taking a test once she had arrived back in Scotland.

It was only on Thursday that week, when informed by the House of Commons Test and Trace mechanism, that the SNP realised Ferrier had taken the test before travelling to London.

At a meeting in the office of the House speaker, Mr Grady was told police would have to be involved.

After the party confronted Ferrier she then referred herself to the Met and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and published a statement on twitter.

“There is no excuse for my actions,” she said.

“Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result and deeply regret my actions.

“I take full responsibility and I urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have and do all they can to limit the spread of Covid-19,” she added.

The SNP removed the whip.

Despite the claim to have taken full responsibility, Ferrier initially pleaded not guilty when charged with culpable and reckless conduct in January last year.

That paved the way for a 10-day trial, which was only averted after she changed her plea.

In an interview with the Scottish Sun just weeks after news of the rule-breaking emerged, the MP insisted she could stay on.

She suggested the illness had made her act out of character.

She told the paper: “A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You are not thinking straight. I’m not making an excuse.

“At that moment, when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive, I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over.”

Mr McConnachie pointed the Sherrif to a report from Dr Chris Smith, a consultant clinical biologist at Addenbrookes, which suggested Ferrier's infectivity would have been low.

The lawyer said that would be consistent with a history of mild symptoms which resolved rapidly.

“Now, I say that 's significant because it fits with the basis for Ms Ferrier actually making the decision, which I fully accept was the wrong decision, to travel because she felt better.”

Mr McConnachie explained: "There was no pecuniary advantage in her travelling to London. MPs who took part in London virtually were paid the same way.

"The only thing that makes sense- ableit a sort of perverse logic - is that feeling better she convinced herself that the result would not be positive and therefor there would be no danger."

The lawyer said there had been a “vitriolic backlash” against Ms Ferrier, her family, her friends and her staff.

At the time, the First Minister described Ferrier’s action as “utterly indefensible”.

She added: “It’s hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat Covid. The rules apply to everyone and they’re in place to keep people safe.”