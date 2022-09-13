POLITICIANS across political parties have raised fears over the arrests of anti-monarchist protesters.

SNP MPs Joanna Cherry KC and Amy Callaghan are among those who have spoken out while Labour MSP Carol Mochan has vowed to raise her concerns in Holyrood.

Ms Cherry, an advocate, who is the SNP's former justice and home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster and who represents Edinburgh South West, wrote on Twitter this morning: "I’m concerned by reports in Scotland and England of seemingly legitimate protestors being arrested.

"Whilst many might question whether this is an appropriate time for such protests, the right to protest is fundamental to our democracy and should be facilitated."

Ms Callaghan, MP for East Dunbartonshire, hit out last night.

"Republican views are as valid as any other. No-one should be arrested for just expressing that," she wrote on Twitter.

Ms Mochan, Scottish Labour MSP for South of Scotland, tweeted: "I share the concerns of many regarding reports people have been arrested for expressing their views in support of a republic.

"Everyone has the right to express their opinions peacefully, this sets a dangerous precedent. I will be raising my concerns when Parliament reconvenes."

Former Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins also expressed concerns over police forces' actions.

He wrote on Twitter last night: "Anyone choosing this moment to protest by placard against the monarchy in crowds of mourners is insensitive to the point of boneheaded crassness. But they should not be arrested for expressing their views unless their words incite violence. Obviously."

Officers in both Scotland and England have moved on protesters for alleged breaches of the peace.

In Edinburgh, police have arrested protesters including a man who heckled the Duke of York as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin in the Royal Mile yesterday.

The man was arrested over an alleged breach of the peace. The protester yelled “You’re a sick old man!” at the Duke, before mourners grabbed him and dragged him to the ground.

A 22-year-old woman was charged in connection with a breach of the peace after being arrested during the Accession Proclamation for the King outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sunday.

She was released from custody and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Symon Hill, 45, was arrested in Oxford after shouting “Who elected him?” as he walked past an event where King Charles III was being proclaimed as the new king on Sunday. He was released later, but is being investigated over a public order offence.

Mr Hill wrote online that he did not insult anyone gathered, but simply stated his view that a head of state was being imposed on the British people without consent.

Meanwhile, a protester bearing a hand-made sign saying “not my king” was ushered away from the Palace of Westminster by police.The incident happened as King Charles was due to arrive for his address to MPs and peers in Westminster Hall on Monday morning.

The woman was spoken to by police before being escorted away from the entrance to the Palace by a group of officers.

Liberty, the civil liberties organisation, said it was “very worrying to see the police enforcing their broad powers in such a heavy-handed and punitive way to clamp down on free speech and expression”.

Police Scotland, Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.

