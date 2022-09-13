WAITING time performance in Scotland’s A&E departments improved on all fronts last week, although almost a third of patients still waited too long to be treated.
Official figures from Public Health Scotland showed 67.7 per cent of people were seen within the four-hour target in the week to September 4, up from 66.1% the week before.
However in one health board, NHS Forth Valley, just 43% of patients were seen on time.
The overall number of people waiting more than four hours fell from 9,004 to 8,730.
The numbers enduring extreme waits also fell, although they remained among the highest since comparable records began in early 2015.
The number of patients waiting more than eight hours fell from 2,766 to 2,660, while the number waiting more than 12 hours in A&E fell from 1,052 to 982.
This was in spite of attendances increasing slightly from 26,555 to 27,016 last week.
The official A&E target, which has not been met nationally since July 2020, is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
The figure has been below 70% in Scotland since the week ending May 22.
After NHS Forth Valley, the worst performing health boards were NHS Lanarkshire, with 58.4% of patients seen in four hours, and NHS Fife on 60.4%.
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned long delays are harming or killing more than 30 patients a week.
A key factor is a lack of social care places leading to the delayed discharge of patients medically fit enough to leave hospital.
This creates an overall shortage of beds, making it harder to advance patients through A&E.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here