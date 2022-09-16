THIS week Scotland bade a fond farewell to its revered Queen of Scots, Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning monarch in UK history. And without wanting to sound too much like Brucie, didn’t we do well?

It was a truly magnificent last goodbye. Scotland looked absolutely stunning. As the occasion warranted, our nation proudly and respectfully stepped up to the mark, with hundreds of thousands of Scots, covering all generations, of all religious and political persuasions, lining the streets from Balmoral Castle to her place of rest at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, to pay homage to their Monarch of Glen.

Remember it was only four weeks ago that Edinburgh, Auld Reekie, was absolutely reeking, buried under mountains of trash, and a global embarrassment.

Now it was again regal and magisterial, a capital city proud of its royal heritage and a befitting setting for the Queen to rest, and for Scotland to honour her 70-year service to the nation and pay its respects to the grieving King Charles III and the royal family.

In a fitting and dignified tribute, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon summed up the feelings of a great many Scots, when she talked of “our much-loved Elizabeth, Queen of Scots" and said “we will not see her like again”.

Like a breath of fresh air, in a motion of condolence, our Holyrood leaders came together to pay profound tributes to the Queen and offer condolences to a visibly shaken King Charles III and his Queen Consort. All except Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, who decided to use this solemn occasion to insensitively criticise the new King, a green one at that, by telling him that “the reality of human life is not rooted in status or title”.

Scotland’s embattled hospitality and tourism sectors were also greatly shocked to hear of the passing of her Majesty. Marc Crothall of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said: “The pictures and footage of Queen Elizabeth’s journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh through the rural splendour of Royal Deeside and the villages, towns and cities beyond were both moving and memorable; they captured the magnificence of Scotland’s natural assets and the warmth of its people on what was a historic day of solemnity. Scotland has had the focus of the world’s eye over the last few days and the images we have seen will, I’m quite sure, remain in the hearts and minds of many millions across the globe”

Leon Thompson of UK Hospitality Scotland echoed these sentiments. He said: “Hospitality and tourism have always benefited from the country’s royal connections. This is certain to continue, as more people across the globe take an interest in our culture and heritage and make the trip themselves to experience our warm welcome.

“These are momentous days and as we look to the future of our monarchy, it is an important point that King Charles has always been a strong supporter of hospitality. The work of The Prince’s Trust and The Prince’s Foundation, with the hospitality training provided to young people at Dumfries House, has encouraged many to enter our sector, starting exciting careers in businesses across the country.”

Local historian and tour guide Mike Robson of Hidden Deeside Tours summed it all up. He said: "The Queen loved Royal Deeside and Her Majesty was loved equally by the people. Amidst all the public outpouring of grief many people here will be quietly remembering a truly remarkable woman who really was Elizabeth, Queen of Scots.'

Undoubtedly true, and I can only hope that in the years ahead King Charles III, constitutional debates aside, is as unifying a presence as the Queen was, and continues to champion Scotland.