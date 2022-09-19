A state funeral will be held for Queen Elizabeth on Monday as the nation pauses to say farewell to its longest-reigning monarch.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 at her Balmoral estate, with her body lying in state in both Edinburgh and London in the subsequent days.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, with Britons granted an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the day.

Where is it?

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey.

What time is the funeral?

The service begins at 11am.

How can I watch the service?

There are no shortage of options if you want to watch the service live from Westminster Abbey.

It will be shown live across the BBC - aside from CBBC and CBeebies - as well as on all of ITV's platforms.

Most of Sky's branded channels will be showing the funeral, including its sports channels.

Who will be fronting the coverage?

For the BBC Huw Edwards and Fergal Keane will be covering events from London, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby will be in Windsor, Sophie Raworth will be at Parliament Square, Anita Rani at the Long Walk at Windsor and JJ Chalmers at Wellington Barracks.

Tom Bradby and Julie Etchringham will be on ITV, while Sky's coverage will be fronted by Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan, with commentary from Alistair Bruce.

Which guests will be in attendance?

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be at Westminster Abbey, as will UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition.

A number of world leaders will be there including U.S President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Sergio Mattarella of Italy, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and representatives of various royal families from across Europe.

Former U.S Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump will not be at the service, nor will Russian President Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea.

Will there be events in Scotland?

Yes. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced that the funeral will be shown on big screens in a park near to Holyrood Palace.

It's also been announced that Vue cinemas across the UK will be showing the service live, free of charge.

Can I watch it online?

Yes, the funeral will be shown on BBC iPlayer, the STV player and Now TV.

Will there be a radio broadcast?

A special programme will be simulcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland between 09:00 – 13:30 and 14:30 – 17:00.

Eleanor Oldroyd will be inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with commentary from different points along the procession route from Naga Munchetty, Paddy O’Connell, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Julian Worricker, Anna Foster and Tony Livesey.

Radio 2 and Radio 3 will broadcast the State Funeral Service at 11:00, and BBC Radio 3 will also broadcast the Committal Service at 16:00.

Commercial radio stations such as LBC are also likely to be broadcasting the service.