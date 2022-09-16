LIZ Truss’s first Tory conference as party leader and Prime Minister is due to be hit by rail strikes.
Drivers at 12 train operators are to resume industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay at the start of next month.
A strike had been planned for September 15, but was called off after the death of the Queen as a mark of respect.
However 24-hour walk-outs will return on October 1 and 5, potentially creating chaos for travellers to and from the Tory conference in Birmingham, which runs from October 2 to 5.
The Aslef train drivers union is not expected to make a public statement on the dates until after the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
However the PA news agency reported the decision has been taken.
Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.
A rail industry source said: “It is quite frankly incredible and utterly disrespectful that the Aslef leadership has chosen to announce strike action to train operators today.
“This is a time when the entire rail family is working hard to support the hundreds of thousands of people who wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen during this time of national mourning.”
The operators affected, which will be unlikely to run any trains on strike days, include Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, CrossCountry and West Midlands Trains, all of which directly serve Birmingham.
The other firms affected by the strike include Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express.
