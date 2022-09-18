SUPPORT for independence has fallen in the wake of the Queen’s death, according to a limited new poll.
The Deltapoll survey for the Scottish Sun also found more people believed the death had strengthened the Union than thought it had weakened it.
The poll was of 659 people, less than two-thirds of the normal sample size of 1,000.
It found 42 per cent of all respondents would vote Yes in a second referendum tomorrow, down from 46% last month.
Excluding don’t knows, the poll showed 47% for Yes and 53% for No to independence, compared to 49 and 51% respectively in August.
Those surveyed were equally split on whether to hold Indyref2 next year, as Nicola Sturgeon plans if it is legally possible, with 45% supporting the First Minister’s timing.
Pollsters also found 40% of Scots believed King Charles would make a good monarch for Scotland, compared to 15% who believed he would be a bad one.
In addition, 28% of people thought the Queen’s death had strengthened the United Kingdom, compared to 18% who thought it had undermined it.
More than three-quarters (78%) said they had cried, or were upset or moved by the Queen’s death at Balmoral on September 8, with 57% saying they would watch the funeral tomorrow.
Tory MP Andrew Bowie, whose West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine seat includes Balmoral, saidr: “What this last week has shown is that there is far more that unites us than divides us.
“The entire country has been together in our respect and grief for the late Queen while looking forward to King Charles representing all four corners of the nation.
“Sometimes it takes a sad moment like this to remind us that we are all united together.”
The SNP has been asked for comment.
