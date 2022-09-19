The guardsmen who carried the Queen’s coffin have been praised for their professionalism and composure at the state funeral.
Soldiers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carried the coffin draped in the Royal Standard as millions of people around the world watched the ceremony.
The unit had a close connection with the Queen – as the serving monarch she held the position of company commander and made a personal review of the company every decade.
The work of the eight pallbearers was highlighted by people watching the events as they took place in Westminster.
Carla Lockhart, Upper Bann’s DUP MP, said: “Amidst the pageantry and occasion, eight young men silently went about their duty.
“The weight of the world on their shoulders, the glare of the world on them, but they were flawless.
“They did themselves, their families and our country proud. Thank you.”
Former British Army soldier Major Adrian Weale told the PA news agency: “They became the Queen’s Company immediately after the death of George VI and the Queen has been commander ever since.
“It’s their role to protect her body, both in life and in death, remaining the Queen’s Company until King Charles decides otherwise.
“Their duties will then be transitioned to the next monarch.”
On the day the Queen died, the unit was deployed on operations in Iraq but returned to take part in the ceremonial events.
