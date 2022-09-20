Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday.
Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20.
The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government has said.
People with disabilities often face higher related costs, such as care and mobility needs.
Those who may be eligible for the payment include people receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the war pension mobility supplement.
The payments are part of a package of support for households as costs soar.
More than eight million eligible households in receipt of a means-tested benefits received the first of two automatic cost-of-living payments of £326 from July 14. The second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year.
From October 1 2022, a new energy price guarantee will mean an average household will pay no more than £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years.
The news of the new guarantee was immediately overshadowed by the death of the Queen, leaving some questions about the support outstanding.
Further details about measures to help households and businesses are expected this week.
People are also being urged to be alert to scammers targeting those expecting cost-of-living payments.
Payments will be automatic, so people should watch out for texts and emails from fraudsters asking for their personal details.
More information about the UK Government’s cost-of-living support is available at helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk.
