SNP Justice Secretary Keith Brown will raise anti-monarchy protesters being arrested with Scotland’s top police officer amid concerns over free speech being stifled.

Mr Brown has also confirmed that at least one incident is to be formally reviewed by police chiefs.

The move follows a series of news reports of people objecting against the monarchy being arrested or moved on during official events, with concerns raised over freedom of speech and the right to protest.

During the proclamation of King Charles in Edinburgh, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace after an anti-monarchy sign was held up, while another 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the same offence after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked in a procession of the Queen’s coffin on its way to the cathedral.

A third man, 74, pled guilty to breach of the peace near the Palace of Holyroodhouse and received a £350 fine.

Other instances of arrests also took place at events to commemorate the late Queen south of the border.

Mr Brown told MSPs that he will raise the concerns with chief constable of Police Scotland, Si Iain Livingstone at a meeting with him tomorrow.

Speaking in Holyrood, the Justice Secretary insisted “it’s a fundamental right of anyone living in a democracy to peacefully protest”.

But he added that “operational decisions are a matter for the chief constable”, claiming it is “not appropriate for me to comment on specific cases”.

Mr Brown said that police will be holding a “formal debrief” of the operation that he suggested would include one of the incidents of concerns.

He added: “I am meeting with the chief constable tomorrow and will discuss these issues with him with a view to looking at, as ever, what lessons can be learned from the operation and how these can be applied to future policing operations.

“I will also congratulate him and his force on a superb job, notwithstanding the issues which have been raised."

The Scottish Greens are to write to Police Scotland to demand answers over the concerns.

The Scottish Government party is set to pen a letter to Sir Iain.

Ms Chapman said: “We are aware of a number of concerning incidents involving Police Scotland and members of the public during events last week.

“Given Scotland’s proud tradition of freedom of speech and peaceful protest, we are seeking urgent clarification as to what happened and why Police Scotland deemed it necessary to intervene in the way they did.”

She added: “With some proceedings remaining active, we are limited in what we can say. However, free speech and democracy are the very bedrock on which the Scottish Parliament was founded.

"Any action taken has to be appropriate and consistent with this founding principle."

Labour MSP Katy Clark said: The tone since the Queen’s passing has been overwhelmingly respectful, including among non-monarchists.

“However, the heavy-handed use of breach of the peace powers to quell dissent by protesters should concern us all.

“Arresting people for heckling or holding signs bearing republican slogans are not the hallmarks of a healthy democratic country.”

She added: “I believe Police Scotland must explain their actions and will be writing to call for clarity and justification for their policing tactics over the past week and a half.

“Scrutinising such actions may ensure incidents like this are not repeated and people are able to voice their opinions on the Royal Family in a peaceful manner.”



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The chief constable will provide an update on Operation Unicorn at the Scottish Police Authority Board meeting on 29 September.

“We will respond to correspondence in due course.”

In her letter to the chief constable, the Green MSP said: “Free speech and the right to protest are cornerstones of our democracy.

“I passionately believe in the importance of each of these rights, even if the views expressed by people exercising them are views with which I disagree.

“I am also of the firm belief that, in a functioning democracy, views that run contrary to those of the establishment should be allowed to be expressed, as long as they do not incite hate.

“Police Scotland has the responsibility and duty to protect the rights of all people in Scotland, not just those in power or in leadership positions.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.