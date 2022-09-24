HOW to report on our new PM?

Judging by the frenzied turnover in Downing Street of late, it’s a question best addressed as soon as possible. Any not only because of the Tory taste for regicide.

Liz Truss is a premier in a hurry.

The contest that saw her elected party leader and Prime Minister may have dragged on for aeons, but now she’s in No10 she seems to be governing at hyper-speed.

There is no honeymoon period.

The cost of living crisis, the royal funeral, responding to Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling, addressing the UN, a sit-down with the US President and an emergency mini-budget.

Events which might have filled another Prime Minister’s year have been shoehorned into her first weeks, and all the while the clock is ticking down to a very difficult general election.

Boris Johnson arrived amid low expectations and met them.

When he promised something, the grinning escapologist in him usually tried to wriggle out it.

He revelled in upsetting norms and outraging his opponents, both across the aisle and on his own benches. He was reckless and paid the price, as chancers do.

His remarkable Commons speech on the death of the Queen was a glimpse, too late, of what he might have been with discipline.

Ms Truss seems a different sort.

She set a high bar for herself during the leadership contest with a series of promises, many against conventional economic thinking, and she is avidly delivering them.

Unlike Mr Johnson, she also appears to believe in things, which is not always wise for a politician.

But like with her predecessor, she may try to hide her failings amid the noise, using constant motion to give a misleading impression of meaningful action.

Ms Truss is embracing a lot of policies other PMs chose to shun, especially on the public finances.

In truth, she is gambling on a pre-election boom to win in 2024, and if that means higher inflation and interests rate hikes, so be it.

The stakes are extremely high, and Ms Truss has only shaky support among her own MPs, with a group of Rishi Sunak backers ruthlessly ejected from ministerial office now out for revenge.

There will be rocky times ahead.

The Herald’s job, in both news and commentary, will be to follow the ins and outs at Westminster, but also to pull back and assess the bigger picture, and consider whether Ms Truss’s gamble is paying off, and if not who loses.

We will also keeping a close eye on the PM’s approach to Scotland and the constitutional question.

Mr Johnson shrewdly avoided walkabouts north of the border, preferring military sites with high security or remote distilleries to a bunch of opinionated voters.

Whether Ms Truss chooses the razor wire or braves the electorate, we will be there to report it, fairly and unflinchingly, on your behalf.