HOW to report on our new PM?
Judging by the frenzied turnover in Downing Street of late, it’s a question best addressed as soon as possible. Any not only because of the Tory taste for regicide.
Liz Truss is a premier in a hurry.
The contest that saw her elected party leader and Prime Minister may have dragged on for aeons, but now she’s in No10 she seems to be governing at hyper-speed.
There is no honeymoon period.
The cost of living crisis, the royal funeral, responding to Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling, addressing the UN, a sit-down with the US President and an emergency mini-budget.
Events which might have filled another Prime Minister’s year have been shoehorned into her first weeks, and all the while the clock is ticking down to a very difficult general election.
Boris Johnson arrived amid low expectations and met them.
When he promised something, the grinning escapologist in him usually tried to wriggle out it.
He revelled in upsetting norms and outraging his opponents, both across the aisle and on his own benches. He was reckless and paid the price, as chancers do.
His remarkable Commons speech on the death of the Queen was a glimpse, too late, of what he might have been with discipline.
Ms Truss seems a different sort.
She set a high bar for herself during the leadership contest with a series of promises, many against conventional economic thinking, and she is avidly delivering them.
Unlike Mr Johnson, she also appears to believe in things, which is not always wise for a politician.
But like with her predecessor, she may try to hide her failings amid the noise, using constant motion to give a misleading impression of meaningful action.
Ms Truss is embracing a lot of policies other PMs chose to shun, especially on the public finances.
In truth, she is gambling on a pre-election boom to win in 2024, and if that means higher inflation and interests rate hikes, so be it.
The stakes are extremely high, and Ms Truss has only shaky support among her own MPs, with a group of Rishi Sunak backers ruthlessly ejected from ministerial office now out for revenge.
There will be rocky times ahead.
The Herald’s job, in both news and commentary, will be to follow the ins and outs at Westminster, but also to pull back and assess the bigger picture, and consider whether Ms Truss’s gamble is paying off, and if not who loses.
We will also keeping a close eye on the PM’s approach to Scotland and the constitutional question.
Mr Johnson shrewdly avoided walkabouts north of the border, preferring military sites with high security or remote distilleries to a bunch of opinionated voters.
Whether Ms Truss chooses the razor wire or braves the electorate, we will be there to report it, fairly and unflinchingly, on your behalf.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here