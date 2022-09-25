By Kathleen Nutt
Political Correspondent
SCOTLAND and the UK as a whole is already embarking on energy rationing, according to a leading expert.
Alexander Kemp, Professor of Petroleum Economics at Aberdeen University, told The Herald on Sunday both individual households and businesses were reducing their use of electricity and gas amid a steep climb in prices.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said during the Tory leadership contest she would "rule out" energy rationing amid concerns over supplies after Russian President Vladimir Putin halted the export of Russian gas to Europe.
The Herald on Sunday asked the Scottish Government if it was drawing up plans for energy rationing over the winter months.
In response, a spokesman said the National Grid were confident supplies would be maintained over winter appearing to suggest no back up rationing measures were currently under consideration.
“The Scottish Government is in regular contact with the National Grid, who are responsible for managing and maintaining our energy supply across the UK, to monitor the situation," he said.
“As would be expected, the National Grid, alongside the UK Government, have undertaken a range of modelling to analyse our anticipated energy needs over the winter months and are confident the UK’s requirements will be met in full.”
However, Mr Kemp told the Herald on Sunday the stances being taken by both governments did not convey the full picture of what was happening.
"The phase rationing should be explained. We are already having self-rationing by individual consumers and by businesses. Self-rationing means responding to the high price of gas and electricity by for example reducing the temperature of your heating, turning off lights more often. There will be more of that in the winter," he said.
Mr Kemp pointed to businesses, for example in the hospitality sector reducing opening hours and restricting the services they offer in response to high energy costs.
"With respect to businesses there have been plenty of announcements by businesses about reducing supplies, eg in the service sector over reducing their opening hours," he said.
"There's a hotel in Aberdeen which has just announced it will no longer be providing bedrooms nor meals because of the high energy costs. It will just be keeping the bar open."
Mr Kemp also pointed to the announcement last week that the historic Stoneywood paper mill in Aberdeen has gone into administration with the loss of more than 300 jobs.
Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, cited "skyrocketing" energy costs as among the reasons for the business going into administration.
"Unfortunately, and following on from the severe challenges posed by the pandemic, the significant economic headwinds which have been impacting industrial manufacturing businesses up and down the country, including skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices, have proved to be overwhelming for the group," he said.
Mr Kemp added: "So self imposed rationing is already taking place."
He went on to say that governments would be doing all they could to avoid black outs and in its modelling for energy supplies and usage over the coming winter the National Grid would have taken into account the reduction in energy use by households and businesses because of high costs.
He said the National Grid would also have examined usage in the worst case scenario if Scotland and the UK were hit by a very cold winter.
Last week the UK Government announced that energy bills for businesses will be cut by around half their expected level this winter under a support package.
The scheme will fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October, shielding businesses from crippling costs. Hospitals, schools and charities will also get help, the government said.
The move followed a separate multi-billion pound plan to help households with bills for two years. Under the domestic users scheme bills for a typical household would be limited to £2,500 annually until 2024. Analysts suggest the help for firms and households combined could cost up to £150bn.
Russia supplies about 35% of the continent's gas and around 3 per cent of the UK's. Around half of the UK's supplies come from the North Sea, about about a third from Norway.
The rest is made up of imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported to the UK by sea from countries such as Qatar and the US. The Russian gas that the UK receives also comes in LNG form.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel