Campaigners are calling for a fatal accident inquiry after a child was left alone in a Glasgow flat for four days following the death of his mother.
Adriel Nnanna was left to suffer at a Govan residence following the death of his mother, Mercy Baguma, and was discovered malnourished and crying days later.
Father Eric Nnanna launched legal action against both the Home Office and Mears Group, who were responsible for the care of Baguma and her child, but it appears there are no rules that explained what officials and care workers were meant to do in the event they can’t contact or locate a parent.
Now Adriel's father is calling for a fatal accident inquiry to prevent similar tragedies happening in the future.
Eric said: “The legal action was never about money - it was about making Home Office and Mears Group hold their hands up and admit they got things wrong.
“Have these two organisations even made any changes to how they do things since August 2020? They should be telling us if they have so people know they are safe.
“There’s still so many mysteries about what happened around the whole incident and as the Home Office and Maers Group won’t tell us openly I think an FAI is the best and maybe the only way to see, learn and improve things.
“Something needs to happen so things can improve as we can’t have a care system where there are no rules.
“Adriel is now doing well and becoming a big boy and I thank everyone for their help but we are trying to build a future at what is still a difficult time so we ask that our privacy is respected.”
Kim Leslie, Partner at Digby Brown, added: “What happened to Adriel was utterly devastating and understandably affected the nation because how can we have a care system with gaps so large it leaves a child alone for days after the death of his mother?
“I can only hope the Home Office has now bridged such gaps and equally, I would encourage the COPFS to conduct a fatal accident inquiry so a tragedy like this never again occurs.”
