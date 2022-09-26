THE SNP has argued that Scotland’s right to self-determination is “fundamental and inalienable” in a full court submission over a legal bid to hold an independence referendum.
The party of government has published its full submission, which was handed over to the Supreme Court ahead of a legal tussle over whether the Scottish Government’s attempt to hold a repeat of the 2014 independence vote is legally competent.
Scotland’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, has referred a draft referendum Bill to the UK Supreme Court to determine whether it is within Holyrood’s powers under the Scotland Act.
The First Minister wants to hold a referendum in October next year but the UK Government has not given permission under Section 30 of the Scotland Act as happened in 2014.
If the advisory referendum is determined to be outwith devolved competence, Ms Sturgeon has insisted that the next UK general election will act as a “de facto referendum”.
The SNP has not been allowed to make “short oral submissions” during hearings scheduled for October 11 and 12, but has been given permission to submit limited written statements.
The submission argues the holding of a consultative referendum “does not result in a reduction in the scope of the powers of the UK Parliament and nor does it, of itself, have any effect on the Union”.
It adds: “Legislation to enable such a referendum does not, therefore, relate to the reservation of the Union nor to the Parliament of the United Kingdom.
"Holding such a referendum, however, represents the expression by a people of their right to self-determination which should not be interfered with except under the clearest and most extreme circumstances.”
The submission argues the right to self-determination is “fundamental and inalienable” and this should be taken into account when interpreting the relevant legislation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel