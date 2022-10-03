LIZ Truss has suggested a second vote on independence should not go ahead even if the Supreme Court deems the Scottish Government’s case for holding one as legally sound.

The Scottish Government has pre-empted UK Government court action over its proposals for Holyrood to legislate and hold its own referendum without the consent of Tory ministers.

The Supreme Court will give a view on whether such a move for a referendum is legally competent within the devolution agreement.

But the Prime Minister has suggested that even if the Supreme Court rules that Holyrood is within its right to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum, a vote should still not be held.

Speaking to ITV Border, Ms Truss was asked “if the Supreme Court rules another referendum is legal, will you be leading the campaign to keep Scotland in the Union?”

She said: “I’m very clear that in 2014, when there was a referendum, we said it is once in a generation.

I asked the Prime Minister about what she will do if the Supreme Court rules another Scottish independence referendum is legal



She said: "I'm very clear there shouldn't be another referendum before [a] generation is up" pic.twitter.com/bvJtAaI2GN — Tom Sheldrick (@TomSheldrickITV) October 3, 2022

SNP MSP Christine Graham said: “It’s quite extraordinary for a Prime Minister to allude to the fact that even if the Supreme Court argues that we can have a consultative referendum, it appears that she would try to oppose this.

“She is opposing the law of the highest courts in the land, but then, nothing will surprise me about Liz Truss.”