POLICE locked down the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham because of a “potential security alert” on Monday afternoon.

Attendees were locked in the International Conference Centre (ICC), where the event is being held.

The security restrictions, which prevented delegates from entering and leaving the building, were lifted just after 5pm.

The alert was first raised around 4pm.

The Conservative Party conference centre is in lockdown due to an unknown security incident - nobody allowed to enter or leave "until further notice" pic.twitter.com/Y68AapXdTu — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) October 3, 2022

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's speech went ahead as planned as crowds began to build outside the building.

Most high-profile party figures are understood to be in attendance at the event.

The nature of the incident is not known and the local force has been approached for further details.

Birmingham Police tweeted: “Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC.”

The force later added: "Security restrictions at the ICC have been lifted following a potential security alert.

"Delegates and visitors are now able to leave the centre #CPC22 We would like to thank everyone for their patience."