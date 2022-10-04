THE OUTGOING boss of the publicly-owned Scottish National Investment Bank took home almost £500,000 during her 15 months in charge, new figures have revealed.
Eilidh Mactaggart quit as chief executive officer in January for personal reasons.
The Herald revealed that she was given an exit payment of £117,500 instead of working her notice period.
READ MORE: Outgoing investment bank chief Eilidh Mactaggart 'paid off with six months of her salary'
Ms Mactaggart also received half of her annual £37,500 bonus, according to documents.
Now, figures released in the bank’s accounts show that Ms Mactaggart tallied up almost £500,000 during her tenure.
The accounts show that from December 2020 to March 2021, Ms Mactaggart took home £132,820, while from April 2021 to March 2022, she was awarded £348,047 – totalling £480,867 during her 15-month spell.
Government documents revealed by The Herald indicated that ministers should say they only found out about Ms Mactaggart’s resignation on February 18, one week before it was made public.
But internal communications within the Scottish Government show that Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes were informed of the decision on February 11.
Papers also reveals that senior Scottish Government officials held a meeting with Ms Mactaggart on February 9, after she had tendered her resignation.
A briefing note prepared for Ms Sturgeon ahead of First Minister’s Questions, explicitly stated that “ministers were told on February 18 that the chief executive had resigned”.
But on February 9, a senior economy official in the Scottish Government held a meeting with Ms Mactaggart. Much of the content of the meeting has been redacted by the Scottish Government, but during the call Ms Mactaggart was “thanked” and was told “if she wished to contact me again she could do so”.
