LIZ Truss will admit her plans to reshape the UK will cause “disruption” but she insists there can be no more “drift and delay” in the effort to boost economic growth.

In her first Tory conference speech as leader, she will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.

But the Prime Minister will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

She will tell activists in Birmingham she hopes to create a “new Britain for a new era”, with an unashamedly pro-growth agenda – even though not everyone will be in favour of her methods.

Ms Truss will say: “For too long, our economy has not grown as strongly as it should have done.

“For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie. Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice.

“That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle. That is what our plan is about: getting our economy growing and rebuilding Britain through reform.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the UK has "lurched from one crisis to another", describing the Prime Minister as "a walking disaster for the UK economy".

He said: "The Tory budget and economic crisis has demonstrated beyond doubt that Scotland needs independence to escape Westminster control and get rid of the Tories for good.

"Liz Truss has been a walking disaster for the UK economy. She has shown appalling judgement and staggering incompetence - and it is people in Scotland paying the price as mortgages rise, pensions fall, and the Tory cost of living crisis spirals out of control.

"The Prime Minister must use her conference speech to announce her third U-turn this week - and abandon Tory plans to slash benefits and impose £18billion austerity cuts.

"The UK has lurched from one crisis to another under this Tory government. It's completely unacceptable that people in Scotland are repeatedly being forced to foot the bill for Westminster failure."