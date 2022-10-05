LIZ Truss is even more unpopular than Boris Johnson in Scotland with more 80 per cent of voters north of the border having an unfavourable view of the Prime Minister.

The YouGov poll (1-2 October) shows Truss has a net favorability score of -59 across Britain and -73 in Scotland - lower than Johnson's lowest ebb of -53 across Britain and -67 in Scotland at the peak of the partygate scandal and just before he was forced to resign as Prime Minister in July.

The poll shows 55 per cent of people across Britain have a 'very unfavourable' view of Liz Truss - rising to 70 per cent of people in Scotland. Just 9 per cent of people in Scotland have a favourable view of Truss, compared to 14 per cent across Britain.

It comes as a separate study by J.L. Partners (1-3 October), which asked people to give their view of Liz Truss in a word, found the Prime Minister is most often viewed as 'incompetent', 'useless', 'untrustworthy', 'dangerous', 'awful' and 'clueless'.

Both the poll and survey were published today ahead of the PM speech to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

Truss gave her first set-piece speech as Conservative leader this morning, closing a fractious conference in which party discipline broke down.

She continues to face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over cutting the 45 per income tax rate for people earning more than £150,000 a year, Cabinet dissent and the threat of a major split over the level of benefits.

A series of polls have put the Conservatives considerably behind Labour since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cutting mini Budget on September 23.

The pound fell to a record low against the dollar after Kwarteng's financial statement cut taxes by £45bn while unveiling a package of support to households and businesses to help with energy bills.

His plans, which were not accompanied by an independent financial assessment, spooked the markets, with lenders sharply raising interest rates for home owners and other borrowers.

Kwarteng was later forced to issue an emergency statement promising a fresh package of supply-side reforms over the coming weeks and a fully costed "fiscal plan" on November 23 to get UK debt levels falling over the medium term.

Two days later the Bank of England was forced to launch a temporary bond buying programme to prevent "material risk" to stabilise the UK's financial stability and save pension funds.

In a further U turn the Chancellor has said he will bring forward his debt plan and economic forecast "shortly" rather than wait until November 23.

It is expected to set out how the Government plans to reduce debt and pay for recently announced tax cuts.

SNP Deputy Westminster Leader Kirsten Oswald MP said: "It's utterly damning that Liz Truss is even less popular than Boris Johnson in Scotland - a feat that few thought was humanly possible.

"The Tory leader has been a disaster for the economy - and she is making the case for independence with every damaging decision she imposes against Scotland's will. It's no wonder people think she's incompetent, untrustworthy and dangerous.

"With people's homes, pensions and household budgets under threat, it's clearer than ever that Scotland needs independence to escape Westminster control and get rid of the Tories for good."