MSPs who were defeated or stood down at the last Holyrood election cost taxpayers more than £2.3million in golden goodbyes, the Scottish Parliament confirmed today.
The parliament’s annual accounts for 2021/22 revealed the 34 MSPs who stood down voluntarily and the nine who were rejected by voters cost £2,334,795.
The bulk of the money was automatically paid out in the form of “resettlement grants”, which are supposed to help former politicians adjust to life after Holyrood.
The scheme is the by far the best-paid of any UK parliament or assembly, roughly twice as generous to former members.
Among those getting a pay off was disgraced former finance secretary Derek Mackay, who was paid a “resettlement grant” of £53,725 for serving a decade as an MSP from 2011 to 2021, even though he never appeared at parliament for the last year.
Mr Mackay was also paid another £11,945 automatic grant for loss of ministerial office after he quit in 2020 for pestering a 16-year-old schoolby with sleazy texts.
He was one of eight MSPs who served as ministers, presiding and deputy presiding officers who shared another £200,000 for loss of office under a separate scheme.
All 43 MSPs whose Holyrood career ended at the 2021 election were paid a grant of at least half their £64,470 salary, rising on a scale based on length of service to an extra year’s pay.
The first £30,000 of the lump sum, paid under a 2009 law, was tax free.
Also collecting a grant were former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson who got the same as Mr Mackay after 10 years as a MSP, despite moving onto a £323-a-day seat in the House of Lords and an £85,000-year job as a non-executive director of insurer Royal London.
Former SNP children’s minister Mark McDonald, who quit over a sleaze scandal in 2017, was due to get £42,980 for eight years continuous service.
All of Holyrood’s parties had MSPs who shared in the pay-outs.
Sixteen former SNP MSPs collected more than £920,000 between them, while 11 former Labour MSPs got £666,000, and ten former Tory MSPs shared £408,000.
Because he lost his seat in 2011, then returned in 2016, former Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles was entitled to a second grant of £32,235 after previously qualifying for £57,600.
After the 2016 election, the total bill for voluntary leavers and election losers was £2,106,691, while after 2011 it was £2,224,060.
The new parliamentary accounts state: “As specified by the Scottish Parliamentary Pensions Act (SPPA) 2009, Schedule 2 members salary costs included resettlement grant and associated employers national insurance of £2,334,795 for 43 members who either did not stand for reelection or were not returned.
“Resettlement grant amounts range between 6 months to a full year of MSP salary equivalent depending on the length of continuous service.
“Severance pay and associated ERNIC [earnings-related national insurance contributions] of £207,776 was payable for 8 former Ministers and the former Presiding Officer and Deputy Presiding Officers.
“Payments are made in line with the terms in the Scottish Parliamentary Pensions Act (SPPA) 2009.”
A parliament spokesperson added: “Resettlements grants are paid in accordance with the Scottish Parliamentary Pensions Act (2009).”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel