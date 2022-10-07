Conor Burns has been sacked as the UK's trade secretary and suspended by the Conservative Party amid allegations of serious misconduct.

The MP for Bournemouth West, who previously resigned from the same position for making "veiled threats" to use his position to "further family interests" was accused of acting inappropriately at the party's conference earlier this week.

He returned to the trade minister position in September following Liz Truss' appointment as Prime Minister, having previously been Northern Ireland secretary.

A statement from Downing Street said: "Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the prime minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.

"The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects."

Burns has also had the whip removed and been suspended by the party.

A statement confirmed: "We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week. We take all such allegations extremely seriously.

"The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld."