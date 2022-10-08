THE SNP will produce of series of broadcast programmes “to discuss the big issues surrounding the case for independence”, the party’s deputy leader has confirmed.

Opening SNP conference in Aberdeen, Keith Brown told delegates the party was “entering the broadcast arena” and also issued a warning over how activists conduct themselves during the indpendence debate.

He said: “We will soon launch a brand new broadcast platform, with the first episode of this brand new show covering the debate over Scotland’s future.

"We will bring you new and familiar new voices to discuss the big issues surrounding the case for independence.”

He added that more details on the series of programmes will “be announced very soon”.

Mr Brown said: “This new venture will bring to life our vision of a better, fairer, more sustainable Scotland.

“Our ambitions are matched only by the commitment of you, our members and activists, whose hard work pounding the streets will turn ambition into reality – home by home by home.”

The Scotland’s Voices Show bills itself as a “new show discussing the debate about Scotland's future, bringing you new and familiar voices to the fore”.

The first podcast is a series of opinions on Liz Truss in an 88-second episode.

The platform has a Youtube channel where broadcast episode are set to be uploaded as well as linked social media accounts.

The Scotland’s Voices website is due to expire just before the proposed independence referendum in October next year, under the Scottish Government’s timetable.

Mr Brown also warned SNP activists that the way the party conducts itself in the independence debate “is really important” as he appealed to members to listen to undecided voters to encourage them to back the Yes campaign.

He added: “People are watching, in particular those people who are yet to make up their minds.

“They will look at the way we conduct our campaign.

“The way we conduct our campaign is an advert for the kind of Scotland we want to see.

“The idea that we should listen, that we should talk with kindness, that we should listen especially to those people who still have doubts – that is absolutely crucial in this period going forward.”