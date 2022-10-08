AN SNP MSP has claimed the party is siphoning off support for independence by taking a stance on a host of social issues including abortion buffer zones and gender recognition reforms.

John Mason, a devout Christian, spoke out against a resolution at SNP conference tabled to “ensure that anyone in Scotland who requires it can safely access legal abortion services to the full extent of that allowed in the current Abortion Act”.

The motion comes after a series of protests by anti-abortion campaigners outside medical facilities in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The motion, overwhelmingly backed by SNP delegates called to “ensure that national buffer zone legislation is enacted to protect those who are attending reproductive medicine clinics/hospitals offering abortion services”.

Mr Mason, who has spoken out against abortion rights previously, told delegates that the SNP has “included members with a wide variety of views on many topics”.

He added: “The thing that held us together has been a desire for Scottish freedom and we have agreed to disagree on many points.

“Clearly, abortion is a controversial issue and has been for a long time.

“I full accept that a majority of members do support abortion, but there has always been a sizable minority in the party and in society who would take a pro-life position.

“This variety of views within the party also applies to other issues like gender recognition and assisted dying.”

Mr Mason said: “My main question today is whether we wish to continue with the big tent inclusive approach, which in my view maximises the chance of achieving independence by keeping as many people on board as possible.

“Or on the other hand, do we want to narrow down our support base so that someone has to support independence and has to support a pro-choice position in order to be an active member of the SNP?”

Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss told the conference that the anti-abortion protests “cause considerable distress”.

She added: “It is unacceptable that people should be put off attending their access to healthcare by people protesting outside with provocative signs and loudspeakers, condemning their decisions.”

At an apparent dig at Mr Mason, Ms Thewliss added: “While I strongly respect those with strong-held religious beliefs and views, those views should not get to dictate or to inhibit access to medical services.”

SNP Public Health Minister Maree Todd told the conference that “abortion is legal in Scotland, it has been legal since 1967”.

She added: “I believe that women have the right to choose when and if they have children.

“I want to assure women in Scotland that your reproductive rights are safe here.”