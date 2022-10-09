CONOR Burns, the Tory MP sacked from the goverment by Liz Truss after allegations of inappropriate behaviour at the party’s conference is reportedly in line for a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Liz Truss is thought to be unable to block the nomination.

Mr Johnson, like all outgoing prime ministers, can ask the king to grant peerages, knighthoods, damehoods or other awards to a number of people they deem worthy, including their most loyal supporters.

When it first emerged that the ex-Prime Minister had attended a birthday party in Downing Street during lockdown, the event for which he was fined by police, Mr Burns told Channel 4 News that he had been “ambushed by cake”.

Details of the potential knighthood come as more details emerged of the incident which saw him suspended by the party and kicked out of the government.

According to the BBC, he was allegedly seen touching a young man’s thigh in front of several onlookers on Tuesday evening.

One onlooker reportedly told the MP to stop, although this is disputed by his friends.

There were also complaints about “inappropriate comments.”

The incident was supposedly witnessed by a whip who submitted a complaint two days later.

The alleged victim has not made a complaint.

A number of MPs and ministers have criticised Ms Truss for sacking the minister on the basis of a third-party complaint.

The Tory leader took swift action in bid to demonstrate her authority after a “diabolical conference” and “atrocious start” to her premiership, a source told the BBC.

She and wanted to be seen as decisive after her predecessor “vacillated” over allegations about Chris Pincher MP, which ultimately saw Boris Johnson leave No 10.