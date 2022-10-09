NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of using “really dangerous” political rhetoric after saying she “detests” the Tories and everything they stand for.

UK cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi criticised the First Minister after she made the remark on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Asked if she would prefer Liz Truss or Labour leader SIr Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, Ms Sturgeon said: “If the question to me is whether I would prefer a Labour government over a Tory government... I detest the Tories and everything they stand for.

“So it’s not difficult to answer that question… yes [I would prefer Labour].”

Appearing later on the same show, Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, mentioned the remarks as he warned against a Labour government in cahoots with the SNP.

He said: “We don’t want to see Keir Starmer with Nicola Sturgeon, who now talks about detesting the Conservatives. I think that language is really dangerous.

“I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the freeports, the greenports, as I want to do with John Swinney and others.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "This is a very tense moment in Scottish politics, and we have seen examples this year alone of where that tension has boiled over in an unpleasant way.

"We could do with our political leaders showing some more care over their language and focussing on putting the challenges facing the people of Scotland first."