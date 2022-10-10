SNP activists have backed plans to bring “Scotland in line with the rest of Europe” and delay the formal school age to six-years old and introduce free kindergarten for all children aged three to six.

SNP policy development convener Toni Giugliano put forward the proposal at the party’s conference in Aberdeen, insisting the idea is “the missing puzzle piece that will make a huge difference to children and their families”.

The motion calls on the Scottish Government to “introduce a statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds”, which would operate in a similar way to early years education in Nordic countries, as well as “raise the formal school starting age to six”.

The motion adds: “This will provide a true level playing field for all of Scotland’s children giving every child time to develop the skills and capacities that underpin educational success, improve long-term outcomes and give every child the best start in life.”

Speaking to conference, Mr Giugliano said: “Scotland’s children and the foundation on which our future is built and yet the UK is one of the few countries in the world that sends four and five-year-olds to formal education in classrooms, sat behind desks and assessed.

“It is not the norm.

“Four and five-year-olds are not developed, mentally ready to face the pressures and the structures of the school system.”

Mr Giugliano stressed that “an early school start does not boost attainment” but warned that it “can lead to social, emotional and mental health problems”.

He called on SNP activists to “bring Scotland in line with the rest of Europe and vote for the creation of a universal kindergarten stage for all three to six-year-olds”.

Mr Giugliano added: “Out Westminster-made school start age is past its sell by date.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.