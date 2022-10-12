NICOLA Sturgeon has called on the UK Government to stop “undermining” the legacy of COP26 with its regressive climate policies – warning Liz Truss it would be “damaging to the world” ahead of the next global climate summit in Egypt.
The First Minister has told The Herald the UK Government should “not take the UK backwards in terms of leadership” as Tory ministers hand over the COP leadership to Egypt.
The Egyptian government, which will host COP27 next month, took the unusual diplomatic step of warning Tory ministers against “backtracking from the global climate agenda” amid fears over Ms Truss’s lack of priority being given to the climate crisis.
The move has been triggered by reports that King Charles has effectively been banned by the Prime Minister from attending COP27.
It is believed that some Commonwealth countries, which are on the frontline of the climate emergency, are privately concerned over Ms Truss blocking King Charles’s appearance at COP27, as he acts as their head of state.
The UK Government hosted COP26 in Glasgow under the presidency of Alok Sharma – with Mr Sharma putting pressure on developing nations to scale back burning coal.
Mr Sharma was left visibly upset in Glasgow when countries including India watered down commitments on fossil fuels from ‘phasing out’ to ‘phasing down’.
Ms Sturgeon has heaped praise on Mr Sharma for his personal role, but has warned that the UK Government’s “position on climate change and a whole range of other things” is risking “undermining really important priorities”, such as the climate crisis.
Speaking to The Herald, Ms Sturgeon added: “I think it would be really regrettable if that was the atmosphere in which the UK handed over the presidency of COP. I hope that’s not the case.
“I think it would be damaging to the world, I think it would be unfair to the efforts of Alok Sharma over the past year, which have been considerable.
“I hope we will see the UK Government continue to live up to its responsibilities and not take the UK backwards in term of leadership in the fight against climate change.”
A COP27 spokesperson said: “The Cop president designate is disappointed by these reports (of Charles’s non-attendance at Cop27).
“The Egyptian presidency of the climate conference acknowledges the longstanding and strong commitment of His Majesty to the climate cause, and believes that his presence would have been of great added value to the visibility of climate action at this critical moment.
“We hope that this doesn’t indicate that the UK is backtracking from the global climate agenda after presiding over Cop26.”
A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have a proud record when it comes to COP, (and) we are forging ahead with our plans for net zero.
“Forty per cent of our power now comes from clean energy sources and we will continue to deliver on those promises.”
