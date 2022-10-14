LIZ Truss has signalled the second huge U-turn of her government’s disastrous mini-budget as she insisted she is “absolutely determined to see out” her strategy.

The Prime Minister announced the planned UK-wide cut in corporation tax will now not go ahead, with the level set to rise from 19 per cent to 25%, as was the strategy under Rishi Sunak.

Speaking at a media conference in Downing Street, where she only took four questions from journalists, Ms Truss said she has “acted decisively” by announcing the reverse of the planning corporation tax rise and sacking her new-former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

But instead of taking a portion of the blame for the economic turmoil caused by her government’s mini-budget, Ms Truss pointed the finger at “current market issues”, insisting that “we have to deliver the mission in a different way”.

The Prime Minister added that “global economic conditions are worsening”, due to the war in Ukraine, alongside debt tallied up during the pandemic.

She said: “But it is clear that parts of our mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting.

“So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change. We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.

“I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government. This will raise £18bn per year.

“It will act as a down payment on our for medium-term fiscal plan, which will be accompanied by a forecast from the independent OBR.

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure debt is falling as a share of the economy in the medium-term.”

Ms Truss stressed that “spending will grow less rapidly than previously planned”, suggesting a real-terms budget cut could be on the cards.

Ms Truss said she was “incredibly sorry” to see Mr Kwarteng leave his post, after she sacked him as chancellor.

She added: “He is a great friend and he shares my vision to set this country on the path to growth.

“Today, I have asked Jeremy Hunt to become the new Chancellor.

“He's one of the most experienced and widely respected government ministers and parliamentarians and he shares my convictions and ambitions for our country.

“He will deliver the medium-term fiscal plan at the end of this month. He will see through the support we are providing to help families and businesses, including our energy price guarantee that's protecting people from higher energy bills this winter.”

Ms Truss claimed she has “acted decisively” to ensure “our country’s economic stability” remains her priority.