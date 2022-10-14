THE DIRECTOR of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that the "piecemeal" U-turns announced by Liz Truss's government will not go far enough to reassure markets and economists over the direction of the Prime Minister's economic plan.
Paul Johnson, the IFS director, has stressed that Ms Truss is yet to demonstrate how her government will return the UK economy to "fiscal sustainability" despite two humiliating reversals over her tax policy.
Mr Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “We still have got no statement of economic policy, of fiscal policy, or any sense of how we’re going to get to fiscal sustainability.
“And I think the issue is that credibility has been lost and these piecemeal announcements, piecemeal announcements of sacking a chancellor or changing one tax here or there, aren’t going to cut it.
“We are desperate to get to this statement on October 31, when hopefully we’ll see the forecasts, and we’ll actually get a statement from a chancellor saying this is how I’m going to deal with it.”
He also pointed to a “change in tone” from the Prime Minister on spending cuts.
Mr Johnson added: “On Wednesday, we heard the Prime Minister say no spending cuts. Today we’ve heard the Prime Minister say spending less quickly than planned, well, as I say, less quickly than planned sounds a bit like cuts to me.”
Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement, Charandeep Singh, deputy chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “Scottish businesses have been urgently looking for the UK Government to address ongoing economic challenges and uncertainty, and to provide firms the clarity and support that they need to make it through the growing cost emergency.
“The instability of recent weeks has frozen investment and impacted livelihoods, it was therefore critical that the UK Government responded to the concerns of business and the markets.
“Businesses always seek a lighter tax burden but the priorities that are on the top of our agenda are rocketing energy and fuel bills alongside rising inflation and interest rates.
“The UK Government must now prioritise restoring fiscal credibility to give businesses and investors confidence to invest, as well as a longer-term plan to support businesses through what will be a challenging winter.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel