The Scottish Government will offer “no support” for coal extraction, Green minister Lorna Slater has announced.

While there are no currently operational coal mines in Scotland, it means no new pits can be opened due to planning regulations.

Ms Slater, the minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, made the announcement on the first day of the Scottish Green Party conference in Dundee.

In June, the Scottish Government opened a consultation on the future of coal extraction.

While powers over coal exploitation are reserved to Westminster, Holyrood has control over planning policy and environmental duties associated with this.

During her speech to party members, Ms Slater emphasised the Green’s role in government since the co-operation agreement with the SNP 18 months ago.

She said: “We’ve gone from being a party of opposition to a party of government and have amplified our voices in all corners of Scotland after our record result in the council elections earlier this year.”

She mentioned support for active travel, the Just Transition Fund and the upcoming Circular Economy Bill.

Ms Slater said: “With the best will in the world, we could not have done this from the backbenches.”

She told the conference: “While we use the powers available to us to deliver on our climate commitments, the Tory Government in Westminster are using theirs to deliver for their friends in the fossil fuel industry.

“In just the last few weeks they have opened up our seas to more oil and gas production, brought back fracking to England, threatened to ban solar farms and refused to put a windfall tax on the obscene profits of the fossil fuel giants.

“These are the actions of climate criminals and we must oppose the Tories every step of the way.”

Ms Slater referred to the Coal Authority granting a conditional licence for coal mining in a geographic area which covers Cumbria and Dumfries & Galloway.

Planning permission would be required for any new mines to open in this area, however.

Ms Slater said: “I can announce that the Scottish Government is adopting our preferred position of no support for coal extraction in Scotland.

“Scotland, the country that helped bring the coal-fired industrial revolution to the world, has drawn a line.

“The era of coal is over and I’m calling on the UK Government to follow us, to make the right call for once, to ban coal extraction for good.”