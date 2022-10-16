LORNA Slater has today unveiled a new £2.9m funding package to promote Scotland's natural environment.
The Scottish Government minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity, told day two of the Scottish Greens' annual conference in Dundee that the extra cash would be used to help address the ongoing climate emergency.
She revealed £1.3m would go towards plans for restoring Scotland’s under threat native woodlands, also known as the Atlantic rainforests.
It will also see the new ‘species on the edge’ project go forward to help protect and recover 37 of Scotland’s most vulnerable species – such as the great yellow bumblebee and the Scottish primrose.
A further £200,000 will go to the Green Action Trust to help expand nature networks – supporting their work with local communities across Scotland to create and restore woodlands and wetlands.
This funding will benefit restoration projects all over the country including the Clyde climate forest in greater Glasgow, new native woodland for East Ayrshire, restoring woodlands in Falkirk, habitat connectivity projects in Fife, and new wetlands in North Lanarkshire.
Addressing today’s conference, Ms Slater MSP, who is a co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: “We are in the midst of a nature crisis that represents an existential threat to humanity.
“Just this week the WWF’s Living Planet Report revealed that global wildlife populations have shrunk by 70% in the last 50 years.
“Scotland has, I’m afraid, led that decline. We have one of the most degraded natural environments in the world.
“That decline continues, with Scottish wildlife populations falling by 24% since 1994."
She added: “Greens in government are working on the solutions. We are committed to the transformational change that is needed to restore our natural environment. To working with communities, farmers and fishers to redefine our relationship with the natural world.
“As the minister for biodiversity, I am over-seeing the most ambitious programme to tackle the nature crisis we have ever seen.
“We have established a £60 million nature restoration fund, which is already creating green change across Scotland. From restoring oyster beds in Loch Craignish to supporting rewilding and nature-friendly farming in the Affric Highlands.
“We are creating a brand new network of highly protected marine areas, which will see 10% of our seas dedicated to nature and completely protected from commercial activities.
"We are designating a third National Park for Scotland and working closely with the Parks to make them leaders in restoring our natural environment.
“Through the Land Reform Bill, we will require large landowners to manage their land responsibly. And I am working on bringing forward an ambitious Natural Environment Bill to underpin these efforts with the laws we need to truly protect nature.
“But I know that’s not enough. This is an emergency that requires urgent and far-reaching action.
“That’s why today I am announcing an immediate £2.9m package of measures that will accelerate our response to the nature emergency.”
The announcement comes a day after Ms Slater revealed that the Scottish Government was also adopting a preferred position of no support for coal. It already holds a similar position with regards to fracking.
